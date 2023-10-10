Democrat Tom Suozzi announces bid to take back House seat from George Santos
Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces 13 criminal charges, the Democrat who had his position prior to last year's election has announced his bid to get his seat back.
On Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi shared the big news in a statement on social media, arguing that he needs the help of voters to "bring some sanity and reason back to Washington."
"The madness in Washington DC, and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone," he said, adding that "we need more common sense and compassion, and less chaos and senseless fighting."
Suozzi previously held Santos' seat as Representative of New York's 3rd Congressional District for three terms, even defeating Santos in 2020.
He left Congress in 2023 to run for state governor but ultimately lost to incumbent Kathy Hochul, leaving his seat open for Santos to take.
Will Tom Suozzi reclaim George Santos' seat in Congress?
Controversy has followed Santos since he took the position last November, as he has been caught lying on countless occasions about both his personal and professional history.
His campaign has also been plagued by financial issues, which led to him being indicted on 13 felony charges which include wire fraud and theft.
Last week, Santos' former treasurer pled guilty to a felony charge, leading many to believe more charges for Santos may be coming.
