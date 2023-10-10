Democrat Tom Suozzi announces bid to take back House seat from George Santos

Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces 13 criminal charges, the Democrat who had his position prior to last year's election has announced his bid to get his seat back.

New York Representative George Santos is now being challenged for his seat by Democrat Tom Suouzzi, who previously held the position. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi shared the big news in a statement on social media, arguing that he needs the help of voters to "bring some sanity and reason back to Washington."

"The madness in Washington DC, and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone," he said, adding that "we need more common sense and compassion, and less chaos and senseless fighting."

Suozzi previously held Santos' seat as Representative of New York's 3rd Congressional District for three terms, even defeating Santos in 2020.

He left Congress in 2023 to run for state governor but ultimately lost to incumbent Kathy Hochul, leaving his seat open for Santos to take.