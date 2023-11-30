Expel George Santos? Rep. Tim Burchett says his voters want to "kick him out" for one stark reason

Washington DC - In a recent interview, Republican Representative Tim Burchett explained why he is still undecided ahead of the House's upcoming vote to expel fellow Rep George Santos .

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett (l.) recently said his constituents "don't like the fact" that George Santos (r.) is gay, and would welcome his expulsion. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Business Insider, Burchett said that while he still has yet to come to a decision, voting to oust Santos would be politically advantageous to him.

Why? Because his Tennessee constituents would welcome it for one particular reason.

"Politically, it'd be the greatest vote in the world for me back home. Everybody's saying, 'Kick him out!'" he explained.

"I mean, people don't like the fact he's gay," Burchett continued. "And then you go down the list, then you get to all the criminal stuff."

"But he hasn't been convicted, and I can't get past that," he added.