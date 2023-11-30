Expel George Santos? Rep. Tim Burchett says his voters want to "kick him out" for one stark reason
Washington DC - In a recent interview, Republican Representative Tim Burchett explained why he is still undecided ahead of the House's upcoming vote to expel fellow Rep George Santos.
According to Business Insider, Burchett said that while he still has yet to come to a decision, voting to oust Santos would be politically advantageous to him.
Why? Because his Tennessee constituents would welcome it for one particular reason.
"Politically, it'd be the greatest vote in the world for me back home. Everybody's saying, 'Kick him out!'" he explained.
"I mean, people don't like the fact he's gay," Burchett continued. "And then you go down the list, then you get to all the criminal stuff."
"But he hasn't been convicted, and I can't get past that," he added.
Will George Santos be expelled from Congress?
On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a privileged resolution to expel Santos, who became the Republican Party's first openly gay congressperson when he was elected earlier this year.
The move comes after a bombshell report from the House Ethics Committee earlier this month which "unanimously concluded" that Santos, who is currently facing 23 criminal charges including theft and fraud, knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.
Some House members have opposed the resolution, arguing that Santos has not yet been given due process, and expelling him now would set a dangerous precedent for legal issues within the House in the future.
The House is expected to vote on the resolution this Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP