George Santos holds unhinged press conference ahead of expulsion vote: "This is bullying!"

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos gave an extraordinary press conference in front of the Capitol as the House prepares to vote on a resolution to expel him.

On Wednesday, Santos spoke to reporters outside the Capitol building, where he claimed he is being bullied by House members seeking to expel him, and vowed he will never resign from congress.

When asked why he still refuses to resign, Santos explained, "Because if I leave they win. If I leave, the bullies take place."

Santos claimed that when House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest presented a resolution to expel him prior to Thanksgiving break, but did not mark it as "privileged", Guest was trying "to force me to resign."

"The reality of it is that it's all theater," he added. "It's theater for the American people at the expense of the American people because no real work is getting done."

Santos also announced that he will soon bring forth a resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who took a plea deal after being charged with setting off a fire alarm in a Capitol building back in September.

The reignited effort to expel Santos, who is facing 23 criminal charges including fraud and theft, comes after the House Ethics Committee released a report that "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.