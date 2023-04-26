George Santos appears in bizarre Donald Trump "running mate" video

Washington DC - Representative George Santos really wants to be Donald Trump 's running mate, and he's using Twitter to send the former president the not-so-subtle message.

Congressman George Santos shared a video of a Donald Trump impersonator selecting him as a running mate in hopes that the real Trump may take notice. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Santos recently retweeted a video of himself alongside comedian Jason Scoop, who is seen giving one hell of a Trump impression.

"We're here with Santos, George; great guy," Scoop says in the clip, "and I'm officially announcing George as my VP."

It's hard to say whether Scoop is mocking the former president, or simply nailing the impression, but he definitely doesn't mind poking fun at Santos, who has become infamous for being a serial liar.

"He's my favorite Brazilian Jew!" Scoop continued, as Santos bursts into laughter. "Jew-Ish!" Scoop adds, referencing Santos' unfounded claims of having Jewish heritage.

They ended the bit doing Trump's bizarre fist pump dance together, as Santos turns purple from laughing.