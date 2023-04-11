George Santos claims he has a way to prove his Jewish heritage

Washington DC - Representative George Santos says he now has proof of his heritage, hoping to once and for all end the debate about his most controversial claims.

George Santos recently told reporters that he has results from a recent genetic test that prove he has "a significant percentage of Jewish ancestry." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

According to Forward, Santos sat down with two Hasidic reporters for Moment Magazine last month, and confidently made the claim that he has results from some recent genetic testing that shows he has "a significant percentage of Jewish ancestry."

He shared what that percentage was, but asked that they not share the information to the public.

The reporters, who published details of their conversation in Yiddish, had a pretty revealing view on the whole conversation.

"He repeated all the lies he had said in public," they wrote.