George Santos attends court hearing of man who tried to scam him as he awaits his own fraud sentencing

New York, New York - Disgraced former Congressman George Santos recently attended a court hearing – but this time it wasn't his own.

On Thursday, former Congressman George Santos attended a court hearing for a man who tried to extort him while he was facing criminal charges for fraud. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily News, Santos appeared at Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday to attend a hearing for Hector Medina Jr. (39), a Texas man who had attempted to extort him.

Back in May, Medina was charged for running a scam where he sought out public figures facing serious criminal charges and promised to make them "disappear in exchange for large sums of money."

In 2023, Medina reached out to Santos, who was facing serious charges for alleged money laundering and wire fraud, and tried to strike a "deal" by having the politician wire him $900,000 in exchange for him getting "everything dropped."

Ultimately, Santos grew suspicious and assisted the FBI in an investigation into Medina.

But Santos' own legal woes remained. He was eventually ousted from Congress, and last month, he too pled guilty to fraud, among other charges, which he now faces up to 20 years in prison for.

In a social media post, Santos explained he attended the hearing for "closure," as he ironically described Medina's case as "my last pending matter as a former member of Congress."