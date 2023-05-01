George Santos becomes a fashion critic, catches fire from Chrissy Teigen

Washington DC - Representative George Santos decided to critique some of the fashion choices at the recent White House Correspondents' Association's dinner, catching the attention of model Chrissy Teigen.

George Santos (r) decided to critique the fashion choices of guests at the White House Correspondents' Association's dinner, such as model Chrissy Teigen. © Collage: Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Prior to Saturday's dinner, Santos shared a video on Twitter as he prepared to get roasted.

"I think it's great," he explained of the event. "Life is too sad and serious, and the state of affairs of the world is just... not good... I'm ok with that."

He went on to reveal that he would be playing fashion police by reviewing the outfits of attendees after the event, arguing "it's a two-way street."

"So if you're wearing off the rack, and it's not nice... I'm gonna read you, because reading is fundamental," he said with a chuckle.

True to his word, the congressman shared some of his critiques on Sunday, including a thread featuring 16 photos of outfits that he deemed as "misses."

Although Santos claims his criticism was about how the "overall look didn’t land" and not meant as an attack, he did single out one guest in particular.

"The racks at Kohl's & Macy's have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I've seen so far from last night," Santos tweeted. "But before we dive into the rack gowns…what in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing?"