George Santos becomes a fashion critic, catches fire from Chrissy Teigen
Washington DC - Representative George Santos decided to critique some of the fashion choices at the recent White House Correspondents' Association's dinner, catching the attention of model Chrissy Teigen.
Prior to Saturday's dinner, Santos shared a video on Twitter as he prepared to get roasted.
"I think it's great," he explained of the event. "Life is too sad and serious, and the state of affairs of the world is just... not good... I'm ok with that."
He went on to reveal that he would be playing fashion police by reviewing the outfits of attendees after the event, arguing "it's a two-way street."
"So if you're wearing off the rack, and it's not nice... I'm gonna read you, because reading is fundamental," he said with a chuckle.
True to his word, the congressman shared some of his critiques on Sunday, including a thread featuring 16 photos of outfits that he deemed as "misses."
Although Santos claims his criticism was about how the "overall look didn’t land" and not meant as an attack, he did single out one guest in particular.
"The racks at Kohl's & Macy's have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I've seen so far from last night," Santos tweeted. "But before we dive into the rack gowns…what in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing?"
Chrissy Teigen responds and George Santos goes on the defensive
Chrissy Teigen somehow caught wind of George Santos' scathing review of her outfit, and decided to clap back.
"I'm all for some good s**t talking, but this is a legitimately great dress," she tweeted alongside a video of her at the dinner alongside hubby John Legend.
Most Twitter users ragged on Santos for having the audacity to criticize anyone else, as he has been caught lying and has been asked to step down on multiple occasions since he was elected to his House position.
Others couldn't help but find the humor in the irony, with Santos swinging back at his haters.
"So the twitter mob is outraged because I’m a millennial congressman with a sense of humor, and a decent understanding of pop culture," he tweeted.
"I rather be relatable than think that face book is a book of faces," Santos added. "I work for my constituents and I take off weekend just like you."
Cover photo: Collage: Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP