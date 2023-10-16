George Santos calls Capitol protester "human scum" while carrying mystery baby

Washington DC - Indicted New York Representative George Santos got into a heated shouting match with protesters on Capitol Hill on Friday, all while carrying a mystery baby.

On Friday, Congressman George Santos got into a bizarre shouting match with a protester while holding a baby that wasn't his. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to New York Magazine, the bizarre incident took place on Friday, when Santos was spotted wandering the halls of the building with the unidentified two-month-old child in his arms.

When he was asked by one reporter if the infant was his, the congressman cryptically responded "not yet."

At some point Santos gets into a dispute with Shabd Singh, a Jewish-American activist that was at the Capitol to protest the policies of Israel, which he believes is conducting a "genocide of Palestinians" with its ongoing war in Gaza.



After ditching the infant, Santos is seen on video pointing out Singh to police officers, claiming the protester "came in my personal space" and began yelling at him as he was "holding a child." He also yelled obscenities, and called Singh "an animal" and "human scum!"

"What are you doing about terrorists destroying Israel?" Santos claps back, pointing a finger in the man's face. "It is abhorrent that you are in this building stepping up for terrorists!"

Santos has expressed his support for Israel on social media. He faced a barrage of criticism earlier this year when it emerged one of the many lies he told during his congressional campaign was about his supposed Jewish background.