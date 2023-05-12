George Santos' challenger Anna Kaplan issues savage takedown in campaign kick off
Nassau County, New York - Anna Kaplan, who is seeking to take over George Santos' House seat, has kicked off her campaign with a brutal ad mocking her controversial opponent.
Kaplan (57) shared a tweet on Thursday, stating she is "ready to restore honest leadership in Congress."
"Join me, and let's defeat Santos," she added.
The tweet included the Democrat's first campaign ad since she officially filed to run for New York's 3rd Congressional District on May 1.
Kaplan doesn't hold back in the clip, which begins with a montage of Santos' false claims of being Jewish and open admissions to lying while on the campaign trail.
She goes on to hit Santos for wanting to restrict reproductive rights, wearing an assault rifle pin on the House floor after a mass shooting, and his bill to make the AR-15 the official gun of America.
"I'm Anna Kaplan, and I'm running for Congress because George Santos is a disgrace," she boldly states.
Kaplan points out the vast differences between her and Santos, detailing her history as a Jewish immigrant from Iran who has a history of championing and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. She also has experience in politics, having served the State Senate's 7th district from 2019 to 2022.
"New York deserves better than George Santos," she said. "Together we will defeat him!"
George Santos faces heavy legal issues, but is pushing forward
Anna Kaplan's scathing ad comes a day after Santos was indicted on 13 charges that include wire fraud, laundering, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives. He remains in his position as the constitution does not include anything that would bar him from Congress for the indictment.
The 34-year-old has been followed by controversy since he was elected last year, and it was quickly revealed that he fabricated much of his resume, which helped him get the job. He has since been caught telling countless lies, and has been under multiple federal investigations.
Despite his mounting issues, Santos has declared that he is still running for reelection, and has called the indictment a "witch hunt."
