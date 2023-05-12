George Santos' challenger Anna Kaplan issues savage takedown in campaign kick off

Nassau County, New York - Anna Kaplan, who is seeking to take over George Santos ' House seat, has kicked off her campaign with a brutal ad mocking her controversial opponent.

Controversial Congressman George Santos is being challenged for his seat by Anna Kaplan, who has kicked off her campaign with a scathing attack ad. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

Kaplan (57) shared a tweet on Thursday, stating she is "ready to restore honest leadership in Congress."

"Join me, and let's defeat Santos," she added.

The tweet included the Democrat's first campaign ad since she officially filed to run for New York's 3rd Congressional District on May 1.

Kaplan doesn't hold back in the clip, which begins with a montage of Santos' false claims of being Jewish and open admissions to lying while on the campaign trail.

She goes on to hit Santos for wanting to restrict reproductive rights, wearing an assault rifle pin on the House floor after a mass shooting, and his bill to make the AR-15 the official gun of America.

"I'm Anna Kaplan, and I'm running for Congress because George Santos is a disgrace," she boldly states.

Kaplan points out the vast differences between her and Santos, detailing her history as a Jewish immigrant from Iran who has a history of championing and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. She also has experience in politics, having served the State Senate's 7th district from 2019 to 2022.

"New York deserves better than George Santos," she said. "Together we will defeat him!"