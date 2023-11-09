George Santos' challenger Zak Malamed drops congressional campaign

New York, New York - Zak Malamed, who earlier this year announced his bid to unseat disgraced New York Congressman George Santos , has suspended his campaign.

Zak Malamed (l.) has dropped his bid to represent New York's third congressional district, a seat currently held by George Santos. © Collage: Screenshot/X/zakmalamed & DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Malamed went public with his decision on Wednesday morning and endorsed fellow Democratic contender Tom Suozzi, who held the seat before launching an unsuccessful bid for New York governor in 2022.



"Nominating Tom Suozzi is our best chance to flip this district blue and end the toxic hold that MAGA Republicans have on Long Island and Congress at large," Malamed said in a statement.

"I have spent the past five months knocking on doors, speaking to voters and energizing donors across the district," he added. "I look forward to continuing that work to win this election and to inspire the next generation of leadership."

Malemed was just one of several candidates who have come forward to challenge Santos, who is facing felony fraud charges and a host of scandals. The beleaguered Republican has also been criticized for lying to voters about his personal and professional history while on the campaign trail.

"This moment is too important for an intra-party fight," Malamed said. "All of our collective energy needs to be on electing a Democratic majority who can deliver relief for the American people, aid for Israel and support for Ukraine."