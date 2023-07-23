George Santos declares he can "still party like Barbie"

New York, New York - Congressman George Santos celebrated his birthday in true Barbie style, which seems to have confused some of his loyal supporters and foes alike.

Rep. George Santos gave the Barbie movie a shout-out in his own birthday post, and some of his constituents aren't here for it. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/MrSantosNY

Despite being arraigned on multiple federal charges back in May including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives, it doesn't seem like Rep. George Santos is worrying too much.



In honor of his 35th birthday, Santos is proving that even members of Congress with questionable ethics can get down with all things Barbie.

In a tweet from Saturday featuring three seemingly nonsensical photos, Rep. Santos declares: "35 and still party like Barbie."



The various snaps feature the birthday boy posing for the camera while wearing a pair of pink, heart-shaped shades while holding a drink.

Although it looks like Santos is having a stellar time, some of his supporters and fellow Republicans didn't seem too thrilled with his Barbie-tastic birthday post.

One Twitter user replied: "Happy birthday. I’m a New York conservative please stop behaving like a Democrat and start acting like a man that represents his constituents," while another social media user simply wrote: "This Barbie should be discontinued."

Someone else referenced Santos' mounting legal woes: "36 in jail is going to look a lot different."