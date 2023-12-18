George Santos hits Jimmy Kimmel where it hurts as Cameo beef heats up: "Your dream may come true"
Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos has been in a heated feud with late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and he is now making steps to possibly take legal action against him.
Earlier this month, Kimmel premiered a segment on his late night talk show titled "Will Santos say it?" where the host sent Santos bizarre scripts and paid him to make videos of himself reciting them on Cameo.
Since being ousted from Congress earlier this month, Santos has become fond of the platform, which allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities.
According to The New York Post, Santos' attorney Andrew Mancilla recently penned a cease and desist letter to Kimmel, ABC, and a producer of his show to notify them that by sharing videos of Santos, they have constituted "fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment as well as violations of New York State's Civil Rights Law."
"We are writing to congratulate you - your 'dream' of being sued by Mr. Santos may indeed come true," the letter began.
"While your comedic efforts are much appreciated, you should have obtained Mr. Santos’ consent, as he is not camera shy, nor is he blind to the comedic irony of suing you for fraud."
What is the drama between George Santos and Jimmy Kimmel?
Last week, Santos floated the idea of suing Kimmel, and the host later joked on his show about the loose threat.
"It would be like a dream come true" to get sued by Santos for fraud, Kimmel said.
The disgraced and criminally charged politician argued in a recent interview that Kimmel owes him an unpaid balance of "$21,800 and change" because he purchased the videos for personal use instead of commercial, which would have resulted in a much larger bill.
In response, Kimmel pointed out that "since I started buying his videos, his rates went way up to $500 apiece. He should be thanking me for buying these videos!"
"We trust you will take this letter as seriously as Mr. Santos takes his Cameo commitments," the attorney's letter concluded. "Let's resolve this. Call us."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP