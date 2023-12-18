George Santos hits Jimmy Kimmel where it hurts as Cameo beef heats up: "Your dream may come true"

Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos has been in a heated feud with late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and he is now making steps to possibly take legal action against him.

Former Congressman George Santos (r.) and his attorney have threatened legal action against Jimmy Kimmel (l.) for using his Cameo videos without consent. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this month, Kimmel premiered a segment on his late night talk show titled "Will Santos say it?" where the host sent Santos bizarre scripts and paid him to make videos of himself reciting them on Cameo.

Since being ousted from Congress earlier this month, Santos has become fond of the platform, which allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

According to The New York Post, Santos' attorney Andrew Mancilla recently penned a cease and desist letter to Kimmel, ABC, and a producer of his show to notify them that by sharing videos of Santos, they have constituted "fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment as well as violations of New York State's Civil Rights Law."



"We are writing to congratulate you - your 'dream' of being sued by Mr. Santos may indeed come true," the letter began.

"While your comedic efforts are much appreciated, you should have obtained Mr. Santos’ consent, as he is not camera shy, nor is he blind to the comedic irony of suing you for fraud."

