George Santos' former aide launches new serious allegations

Washington DC - A former aide to George Santos said he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the congressman's top lieutenants.

A former aide to George Santos has alleged that he paid the New York Republican's director of operations to get a job in his congressional office. © REUTERS

Santos' ex-staffer Derek Myers told the House Ethics Committee in a Wednesday hearing that he sent at least seven $150 payments to Santos’ director of operations, Vish Burra – and he had the receipts and text messages to prove it.

The 31-year-old said he sent the money because he believed Burra wasn't getting paid at the time and couldn't afford food, and also because he thought sending the cash might help him get a job.

"Burra was a powerful person," Myers told the Associated Press. "I wanted him to advocate on my behalf."

The former aide noted that Burra did not ask him for money, but did once send a message saying "send more pizza." Myers believed that to be a reference to the pizza emoji he had used in previous Venmo payments.

On January 29, days after getting the job in Santos' office, Myers texted Burra asking, "Did you get payroll yet."

"No. You didn’t have to do that man," Burra responded. "I’m gonna pay you back for sure."