George Santos sends "Thank You" notes to GOP friends that blocked his expulsion

Washington DC - George Santos has been sending "Thank You" letters to his Republican allies that voted against him being expelled from the House of Representatives.

Looks like in addition to fabricating his resume, the New York congressman has an affinity for writing "Thank Yous" to those who have stood by his side through his scandals.

Several sources within the House GOP shared the letter with Insider on Monday.

"I want to personally thank you for your support in referring the vote for my expulsion to the Ethics Committee," the letter reads.

"This has been an especially difficult time in my life, and I want to serve my constituents the best I can," he added.

Earlier this month, Santos was indicted on federal charges including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements.

Last week, Democrats introduced a resolution to remove the controversial politician from Congress over the offenses, but every House Republican voted against it, instead referring the resolution to the House Committee on Ethics.

"Now more than ever, the Republican majority needs to stick together, and you demonstrated great dedication and courage by putting differences aside to allow the proper process to play out," Santos concluded in his letter.

A spokesperson for Santos told the outlet that the Rep. "wanted to express his thanks to his fellow members for allowing the process to play out so that the 118th Congress can focus on the critical issues facing our country, starting with border security and addressing the issue of the debt ceiling."