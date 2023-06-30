George Santos gives freedom a shout-out in the name of Starbucks ahead of court hearing

Great Neck, New York - Representative George Santos is showing his patriotism in a strange way on social media, and it's all thanks to a Starbucks receipt.

George Santos gave the USA a shout-out ahead of his court hearing after his Starbucks total came to $17.76 © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/Santos4Congress/Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Apparently, Rep. Santos is a big fan not only of Starbucks – but also freedom. Who knew?

The night before the Congressman reportedly attended his first court hearing since pleading not guilty to a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, theft of public fund, and money laundering, he took to Twitter to share his patriotic receipt from the allegedly union-busting coffee company.

"Late post, but this was the total on my @Starbucks stop this morning!," Santos wrote. "1776 strong!"

Apparently, the total for Santos' Starbies order was $17.76, which included a cappuccino, an iced coffee, and a ham and Swiss baguette, per the photo he tweeted out.

Though some of Santos' supporters replied to his tweet saying how they'd "give anything to have a Starbucks date with George Santos," other social media users took this as an opportunity to throw some shade his way.

"Better enjoy while you can, you'll be in jail soon. Defrauding the government deserves jail time," one Twitter user wrote in the replies, while another suggested his Starbucks run was "paid for with campaign funds."

Santos is currently facing criminal charges for "various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," according to Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace.