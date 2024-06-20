George Santos joins OnlyFans: "The moment you've all been waiting for!"

Central Islip, New York - Former New York Congressman George Santos has made yet another bid to maintain his dwindling spotlight by joining OnlyFans.

Former New York Congressman George Santos announced on Wednesday that he has joined the subscriber-only platform OnlyFans. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Santos made the announcement via X on Wednesday, calling it "the moment you've all been waiting for."

The controversial politician, who has been indicted on over 20 felony charges, claimed the subscriber-only content would give followers "full behind the scenes access to everything I'm working on."

But while Santos wanted to "stir the pot" with his latest post-expulsion venture, he clarified that his OnlyFans content would not be explicit, as is the nature of most content shared on the platform.

"Ok y'all got your panties in a bunch… The only fans is Not adult content," he wrote shortly after. "I decided to go with only fans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive…"

Subscriptions to Santos' page begin at $29.99 a month, and as of Thursday, the account has shared three posts.

Since being expelled from Congress in December, the Republican has taken to social media to earn a new stream of income – one which he claimed was much larger than his pay as a member of the House of Representatives.