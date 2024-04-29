George Santos revives drag queen alter-ego in latest attempt to cling to fame

Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos recently announced that he is bringing back his drag queen alter ego as he tries desperately to cling to his fading fame.

Former New York Representative George Santos recently announced that he will be doing Cameo videos dressed as his drag queen alter ego Kitari Ravache. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Santos took to social media to announce that he is now selling Cameo videos while dressed as Kitari Ravache.

"I've decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!" Santos shared, along with a direct link to purchase a video message.

One user shared a screenshot showing that Santos is selling the video for $350, coming to $410 after taxes.

Last year, Santos was indicted on felony charges, including fraud and theft. He was then voted out of Congress in December after an ethics report "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.

During his brief time in politics, Santos was caught lying on countless occasions and inadvertently built a comical reputation for it.

When reports revealed that he had performed as Kitari years before he became a politician, Santos denied it, calling the claims "categorically false."

But as Santos has been desperately holding on to the bizarre fame he gained as a congressman, his revival of something he once lied about seems to be his newest strategy.