George Santos pulls the plug on promised "comeback" to Congress

Washington DC - Former Representative George Santos has withdrawn his bid for New York's 1st Congressional District, which he promised would be his big "comeback" to politics.

On Tuesday, former Congressman George Santos announced that he is no longer running to return to the House of Representatives. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, Santos made the announcement in an X post, explaining that he didn't want to be the reason Democrats regain a majority in the House of Representatives.

"It is clear that with the rise of antisemitism in our country, we cannot afford to hand the house to Dems as they have a very large issue with antisemitism in their ranks," Santos wrote.

"Staying in this race all but guarantees a victory for the Dems in the race," he added.

Santos vowed to "continue to participate in the public policy discussion" and even teased the possibility of running again next year.

He also noted that he didn't want his run to be "portrayed as reprisal" against his primary challenger and former colleague Nick Lalota, who also helped lead the effort that cost him his job on Capitol Hill.