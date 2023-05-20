George Santos names himself campaign treasurer in latest baffling move
Washington DC - Meet New York Representative George Santos' new campaign treasurer: George Santos!
In yet another bizarre chapter of the never-ending George Santos saga, the congressman filed papers on Friday, naming himself as treasurer of his own campaign committee.
Per CNN, the filing was officially lodged with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
While it's by means illegal for a candidate to be in charge of his own funds, it is exceedingly rare. What's more, this latest move comes amid the politician's many legal troubles, most of them connected to issued of campaign finance.
Less than two weeks ago, Santos was indicted on a whole host of federal charges, which include wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.
He was released on a $500,000 bond.
Who is George Santos' treasurer?
This isn't the first time confusing questions about the 36-year-old's treasurer have come up.
Back in March, it was revealed that virtually no one had heard of the person registered in that position with the FEC: a certain Andrew Olson. "Do not know him. Have not heard of him," Nassau County Republican Party spokesperson Mike Deery said at the time.
The man previously listed as treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, had earlier insisted that he didn't work for Santos.
The NY rep., who has been caught lying time and time again, is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and faces an attempt by Democrats to oust him from Congress.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP