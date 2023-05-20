George Santos names himself campaign treasurer in latest baffling move

New York Representative George Santos has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission, naming himself as campaign manager. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In yet another bizarre chapter of the never-ending George Santos saga, the congressman filed papers on Friday, naming himself as treasurer of his own campaign committee.

Per CNN, the filing was officially lodged with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

While it's by means illegal for a candidate to be in charge of his own funds, it is exceedingly rare. What's more, this latest move comes amid the politician's many legal troubles, most of them connected to issued of campaign finance.

Less than two weeks ago, Santos was indicted on a whole host of federal charges, which include wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was released on a $500,000 bond.