George Santos names new campaign member, but officials have no clue who they are

Washington DC - Rep. George Santos has named a new treasurer for his campaign, but election officials in his district have no clue who the person is.

As the new congressmember's wide-ranging lies for admittedly faking his career history and his shady financial dealings on the campaign trail have swirled, a recent change in his personnel has come into the spotlight.

In a recent filing from February 21 to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Santos listed Andrew Olson as his campaign's treasurer, but election officials in New York told CNN that they have no clue who Olson is.

"Do not know him. Have not heard of him," said Nassau County Republican Party spokesman Mike Deery, adding that Nassau County GOP chair Joseph Cairo "is not acquainted [with] him" either.

Cairo, along with fellow leaders of his Long Island Republican group, has previously said the politician has "disgraced" the House and has called for him to resign – which Santos has repeatedly refused to do.

The election commission filing did not provide a phone number for Olson, and the address included traces back to an apartment building where Santos' sister, Tiffany Devolder Santos, used to reside.

The former residence, located in Elmhurst, New York, is a mixed commercial and residential building. Several owners of businesses in the building said they are unfamiliar with the name Andrew Olson when questioned by reporters.

More scrutiny about Santos' campaign finances also came about in late January, when he listed Thomas Datwyler as treasurer. Datwyler told ABC News that he did not work for Santos and the filing was electronically signed without his consent.