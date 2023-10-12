George Santos' position under threat as New York Republicans plan big move

Washington DC - Six Republican New York representatives announced that they plan to introduce an expulsion resolution against their indicted colleague, George Santos .

According to The New York Times, the effort is being led by Representatives Anthony D'Esposito, Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Nick Langworthy, who argue that Santos has become a major liability for the party that needs to be removed.

"We feel that enough's enough," Rep. D'Esposito said, adding "He's a stain on the institution."

The move comes after additional charges were added on Tuesday to Santos' already sprawling indictment. His campaign manager Nancy Marks pleaded guilty last weeks to one of the illegal schemes mentioned in the new accusations.

In order for the resolution to pass, it would need to get a two-thirds supermajority vote. Democrats led an attempt to expel Santos in May, but it was blocked by Republicans as Kevin McCarthy, who was House speaker at that time, argued that Santos should be allowed to defend himself in court before facing expulsion.



Rep. LaLota is confident that this time the resolution will stick, as he told reporters, "I have a feeling this resolution is going to catch fire. Many people feel like we do."