George Santos promises legal action against planned HBO movie about him

Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos has vowed to take legal action against a planned film about his rise and fall in Congress.

After the news broke that HBO Films is currently developing a movie adaptation of the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, written by Mark Chiusano, the former Congressman shared his thoughts with TMZ.

"F**k them and their chicken s**t deal with no inside information or reality of facts," the disgraced congressman said.

Santos described the project as a "fictitious story" and defamatory, and he has vowed to take legal action against it, arguing that he was never consulted by the book's author or the film's director.

TMZ managed to speak with Chicano, who refuted Santos' claim that he was never contacted, insisting that everyone involved in the film did their best to get him on board.