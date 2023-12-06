George Santos promises legal action against planned HBO movie about him
Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos has vowed to take legal action against a planned film about his rise and fall in Congress.
After the news broke that HBO Films is currently developing a movie adaptation of the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, written by Mark Chiusano, the former Congressman shared his thoughts with TMZ.
"F**k them and their chicken s**t deal with no inside information or reality of facts," the disgraced congressman said.
Santos described the project as a "fictitious story" and defamatory, and he has vowed to take legal action against it, arguing that he was never consulted by the book's author or the film's director.
TMZ managed to speak with Chicano, who refuted Santos' claim that he was never contacted, insisting that everyone involved in the film did their best to get him on board.
George Santos continues to spend time in the public eye after expulsion
Chiusano also stood by the project and said he was confident in his portrayal of Santos' story.
Despite the fact that he is facing 23 criminal charges and was expelled from the House last week, Santos has made it clear that he doesn't plan on leaving the public eye any time soon.
Santos insisted that he doesn't care about the film, as he is "working on a project that best fits his narrative."
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP