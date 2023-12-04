Is a movie about George Santos heading to the big screen?

Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos may be expelled from congress, but is his bizarre story about to get the big screen treatment?

After a chaotic year that ended with him being expelled from Congress, former Representative George Santos is getting a film made about him. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Deadline, HBO Films recently gained the rights to the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos written by Mark Chiusano, and a movie adaptation is currently in development.

The project will be executive produced by Frank Rich, who has produced several politically-related HBO shows, including Veep and Succession.

The script will be written by Mike Makowsky, who also wrote the Emmy-nominated film Bad Education.

The movie will follow Santos' rise from a normal Long Island resident to a household name and his chaotic fall from grace as he was revealed to be a serial liar and indicted on federal charges.