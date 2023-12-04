Is a movie about George Santos heading to the big screen?
Washington DC - Former House Representative George Santos may be expelled from congress, but is his bizarre story about to get the big screen treatment?
According to Deadline, HBO Films recently gained the rights to the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos written by Mark Chiusano, and a movie adaptation is currently in development.
The project will be executive produced by Frank Rich, who has produced several politically-related HBO shows, including Veep and Succession.
The script will be written by Mike Makowsky, who also wrote the Emmy-nominated film Bad Education.
The movie will follow Santos' rise from a normal Long Island resident to a household name and his chaotic fall from grace as he was revealed to be a serial liar and indicted on federal charges.
George Santos continues to affirm his innocence after expulsion
Santos, who has insisted he is innocent throughout his legal issues, was officially expelled from Congress last Friday after a report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
He hasn't been handling things very well, as he spent his weekend lashing out at his former colleagues on social media, calling many of them out for alleged wrongdoings and illegal activity.
In an cryptic post early Monday morning, Santos declared, "The truth will set me free!"
The ousted politician has also joined Cameo, charging $200 for a personalized message.
