George Santos promises to spill the tea on Congress in latest grift

New York, New York - Former New York representative George Santos is going all in on his new career as a social media personality, promising to give subscribers to his new service a peek behind the curtains of Congress.

On Wednesday night, Santos took to X to announce that he is "now open for subscriptions" on the platform as he plans videos "spilling all kinds of [tea] on Congress, the media, and some celebrities!"

After he was voted out of the House of Representatives by his colleagues on December 1, Santos has stayed in the public eye despite his infamy.

Prior to his expulsion, he criticized his colleagues, claiming the House is filled with "felons galore", and accused them of drinking all the time.

As Santos currently faces 23 federal charges, which include fraud, money laundering, and identity theft, he has been finding ways to make money to help him through his unemployment and with his mounting legal expenses.

Most notably, the disgraced politician has been selling videos on Cameo – a platform that allows users to pay for personalized video messages from celebrities – which he claims has netted him more money in a short time than his entire salary during his brief stint in the US House.