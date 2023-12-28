George Santos rails at NYC mayor in f-bomb meltdown after his car gets broken into: "You f***ing a**hole!"

New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos had a meltdown on social media after his car was broken into, which he specifically blamed on New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Disgraced for House Representative George Santos posted a video on social media after his car was broken into while he was parked in Queens in New York City. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @MrSantosNY

Apparently, these NYC streets are too rough for Santos.

Early Wednesday morning, Santos shared a post on X calling for Adams to "resign in disgrace" because of the break in, and promises he is "done playing nice!"

"Look at that, Mayor Adams, this is the city you’re running," Santos angrily ranted in a video. "You're a cop, right? You piece of s**t. Is that what you do? Is that how you're keeping the city safe, you f***ing animal?"

Santos is seen showing what he claims to be his "brand f**cking new car," with one of the backseat windows smashed. He also mentions that the same happened to five other nearby parked vehicles, and noted that he was in Queens, "not in the ghetto, not in the hood," without mentioning what part.

He then called for Adams to resign: "You should know how to run this city. But no, you're a f**king inept a**hole."

Fabian Levy, a spokesperson for Adam's office, shared Santos' clip, and claimed they were "99% sure you broke into the car yourself."

In a follow-up post, Levy also claimed he confirmed with the NYPD that Santos' car was "not new" and that he overvalued it – which was "no surprise."

"Don't move to New York people," Santos added in his video. "This city only cares to f**k over Americans and take our taxpayer's dollars and shove up in the a**es of these migrants while the city is dangerous."