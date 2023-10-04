George Santos makes light of his serial lying: "You damn right!"

Washington DC - Though Representative George Santos has gained a reputation for being a serial liar, he is now making jokes about it.

Is Santos all laughs over his lying ways?

Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin shared details on social media of an exchange he had as members of the House voted to remove speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

"Waiting for the vote and I reminded [Florida Representative] Jared Moskowitz that there was never so much chaos in the House when George Santos was Speaker," Raskin shared, an obvious joke as Santos has never served in the position.

"Jared went over to Santos to tell him that," Raskin continued, "and Santos said, 'That's why I don't want to be Speaker again.'"

Santos reposted Raskin's story, adding, "You damn right there wasn't!"

Since he was elected last year, Santos has been caught and admitted to lying on numerous occasions, gaining him a reputation of being a serial liar. It has since become a running gag to make wild claims about things Santos has done that are clearly untrue. Perhaps he's now trying to get in on the joke.

Though many of his constituents and fellow politicians have called for Santos' resignation, and he currently faces 13 criminal charges, he refuses to step down, and is running for re-election in 2024.