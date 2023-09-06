George Santos reportedly in talks of plea deal amid multiple criminal charges

Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces multiple criminal charges, he has been reportedly speaking to authorities about a possible plea deal.

Congressman George Santos is reportedly speaking to authorities for a possible plea deal as he faces multiple felony charges while running for re-election. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York submitted a filing on Tuesday notifying the judge that they would soon be presenting "another substantial production" of evidence in the case and requested the trial be pushed back to October 27.

Santos was elected last year to his seat but was quickly met with scrutiny after it was revealed he lied and fabricated his resume, which helped get him elected.

He now faces 13 criminal charges, which include fraud and theft.

Prosecutors say they have "continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter" with Santos' legal team, indicating that both parties may be working towards a plea deal.