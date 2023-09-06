George Santos reportedly in talks of plea deal amid multiple criminal charges
Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces multiple criminal charges, he has been reportedly speaking to authorities about a possible plea deal.
According to The New York Times, prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York submitted a filing on Tuesday notifying the judge that they would soon be presenting "another substantial production" of evidence in the case and requested the trial be pushed back to October 27.
Santos was elected last year to his seat but was quickly met with scrutiny after it was revealed he lied and fabricated his resume, which helped get him elected.
He now faces 13 criminal charges, which include fraud and theft.
Prosecutors say they have "continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter" with Santos' legal team, indicating that both parties may be working towards a plea deal.
George Santos shares cryptic post as he faces prosecution
On Tuesday, the politician cryptically shared on social media: "Word of the day: Speculation. Meaning: The forming of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence."
Candidate Greg Hach, who is running for Santos' seat, released a statement on Wednesday arguing that "liberal prosecutors in New York are likely setting the stage for Santos to pull off one final con," adding that they are "opening the door to a plea deal, and probable far lighter punishment."
Santos continues to claim that he has no interest in a plea deal and describes the allegations against him as a political "witch hunt."
Cover photo: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP