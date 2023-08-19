George Santos back to justifying his resume lies in car crash interview

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has been publicly defending his many, many lies again, while still refusing to admit any wrongdoing or to step down.

Congressman George Santos defended himself in a recent interview against his countless controversies, and argued that "most people lie on their resumes." © Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Santos sat down for an interview on Good Day New York, during which he was hammered on his countless lies, such as claims that his mother died on 9/11.

The beleaguered congressman began by trying to lead the conversation by focusing on his work in the House of Representatives, but the hosts pushed to ask the questions on everyone's mind.

When asked about having fabricated much of his resume, which helped him get elected, Santos blamed the lies on "insecurities" – and besides, everyone does it.



"Studies have pointed out that most people lie on their resumes," he explained. "Unfortunately it's just the reality."

He went on to admit that he wouldn't recommend future politicians follow in his footsteps, and that it's "not the standard we should set" for elected officials.