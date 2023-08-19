George Santos back to justifying his resume lies in car crash interview
Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has been publicly defending his many, many lies again, while still refusing to admit any wrongdoing or to step down.
On Friday, Santos sat down for an interview on Good Day New York, during which he was hammered on his countless lies, such as claims that his mother died on 9/11.
The beleaguered congressman began by trying to lead the conversation by focusing on his work in the House of Representatives, but the hosts pushed to ask the questions on everyone's mind.
When asked about having fabricated much of his resume, which helped him get elected, Santos blamed the lies on "insecurities" – and besides, everyone does it.
"Studies have pointed out that most people lie on their resumes," he explained. "Unfortunately it's just the reality."
He went on to admit that he wouldn't recommend future politicians follow in his footsteps, and that it's "not the standard we should set" for elected officials.
George Santos addresses his former campaign fundraiser
The hosts, clearly unimpressed with Santos' responses, went on to grill him on the recent arrest of his former campaign aide, Samuel Miele, who is accused of stealing the identity of another person to raise money.
At the time, Miele was working for the indicted politician, but Santos argues that he was quickly fired and that the illegal actions were done "without the campaigns knowledge."
As far as recently failing to meet the deadline to file a campaign financial report goes, Santos insists that he has a "30 day grace period according to House rules."
The 35-year-old, who is facing 13 criminal charges including fraud and theft, said he would not accept a plea deal "right now" as he is still fighting to prove his innocence.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP