George Santos gets yet another challenger for his congressional seat: "He's failed"
Nassau County, New York - As controversial House Representative George Santos faces multiple federal criminal charges, another Republican challenger has joined the congressional race.
On Tuesday, Air Force veteran and attorney Greg Hach announced he is running to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District in 2024 because voters in the district "were conned by a crook and serial liar."
"I am running to restore integrity to an office that's been corroded by fraud," Hach said of Santos, who currently faces 13 criminal charges which include fraud and theft.
"I'm as confused about George Santos' life as he is" Hach said in an interview with The Washington Examiner, adding, "He's failed to address any of the issues that affect the residents of the 3rd District."
Hach's four main platforms concern tackling crime, the economy, immigration, and national security. Of the Republican Party, he said he doesn't understand "why sexual orientation and gender issues are prioritized over issues like violent crime, Chinese aggression, energy independence," and "the cost of groceries."
He is also a vocal proponent of providing aid to Ukraine during their ongoing invasion from Russia, arguing that "authoritarianism is on the rise." He feels the US needs to be more aggressive with countries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, as they are "the new axis of evil."
Why does George Santos refuse to step down from Congress?
Since securing his seat in Congress last year, George Santos has been mired in controversy, after it was quickly revealed he lied and fabricated most of his resume which helped him get elected.
He has been caught and admitted to lying on multiple occasions since, and has been called on by his constituents and fellow politicians to resign from his congressional seat.
Despite his many legal issues, Santos refuses to step down. Multiple Republican candidates have joined the race to challenge him next election, including entrepreneur Daniel Norber, retired NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone, and Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry.
Several Democrats have also thrown in bids for his seat, including Anna Kaplan, who said in her campaign ad that she was running "because George Santos is a disgrace."
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / @GregHach2024