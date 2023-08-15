George Santos gets yet another challenger for his congressional seat: "He's failed"

Congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple criminal charges, is being challenged by veteran and attorney Greg Hach (r.) for his House seat in 2024. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / @GregHach2024

On Tuesday, Air Force veteran and attorney Greg Hach announced he is running to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District in 2024 because voters in the district "were conned by a crook and serial liar."

"I am running to restore integrity to an office that's been corroded by fraud," Hach said of Santos, who currently faces 13 criminal charges which include fraud and theft.

"I'm as confused about George Santos' life as he is" Hach said in an interview with The Washington Examiner, adding, "He's failed to address any of the issues that affect the residents of the 3rd District."

Hach's four main platforms concern tackling crime, the economy, immigration, and national security. Of the Republican Party, he said he doesn't understand "why sexual orientation and gender issues are prioritized over issues like violent crime, Chinese aggression, energy independence," and "the cost of groceries."

He is also a vocal proponent of providing aid to Ukraine during their ongoing invasion from Russia, arguing that "authoritarianism is on the rise." He feels the US needs to be more aggressive with countries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, as they are "the new axis of evil."