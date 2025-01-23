GOP Congressman makes bizarre claim about where to find alien life

Washington DC - Is there anybody out there? "Yes," says a Republican Congressman : the aliens are right under the ocean .

Congressional Representative Tim Burchett recently said that an admiral had told him of an alien craft moving at incredible speeds in the sea. © Collage: Unsplash/Cristian Palmer & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Congressional Representative Tim Burchett said in an interview Wednesday that an admiral – whom he did not identify – had told him of an alien craft moving at incredible speeds in the sea.

"They tell me something's moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater... as large as a football field, underwater," the Tennessee congressman told disgraced former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, who now hosts a show on right-wing news outlet One America News.

"This was a documented case and I have an admiral telling me this stuff."

Burchett, known for claims that the US government is hiding the existence of UFOs and other alien activity, said anything is possible given "the vastness of God’s great universe."

However, he told Americans not to worry about the suspected extraterrestrials' extraordinary advances.

"I'm not worried about them harming me," he said. "I mean, with [those] capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago."

No evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.