House Democrat leaves DOGE as she claims Elon Musk is "blowing things up"
Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Val Hoyle is leaving Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as she believes the billionaire is "blowing things up."
On Thursday, Hoyle shared a post on X announcing her decision to leave the agency, which President Donald Trump created when he took office last month.
"I was one of 3 Democrats to join the DOGE Caucus. I joined to be a voice for working people and their interests," Hoyle wrote.
"But it is impossible to fix the system when Elon Musk is actively breaking it, so I have made the decision to leave."
In an interview with NewsNation that same day, the Oregon representative told anchor Chris Cuomo that Musk was "blowing things up" and argued, "It's like trying to replace your roof when someone is throwing dynamite through the window into your living room."
She also argued that President Trump "handed over the keys to the White House" to "an unelected billionaire," which she described as "very disturbing."
Congresswoman Val Hoyle's decision comes under fire
Since Trump made him a top advisor and head of DOGE, Musk has been given unprecedented amounts of power, such as gaining access to the country's federal payment system, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."
Hoyle's decision to bail was met with heavy criticism in the comments section of her post, with some arguing she should have never joined the "made up" agency, while others criticized her for dropping out when things got tough.
Hoyle is not the only one fed up with Musk's influence on politics, as a recent poll found that he is losing favorability with the majority of Americans, including MAGA Republicans.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP