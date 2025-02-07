House Democrat leaves DOGE as she claims Elon Musk is "blowing things up"

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Val Hoyle is leaving Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as she believes the billionaire is "blowing things up."

A Democratic Congresswoman recently announced that she is resigning from her seat on Elon Musk's (r.) Department of Government Efficiency. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

On Thursday, Hoyle shared a post on X announcing her decision to leave the agency, which President Donald Trump created when he took office last month.

"I was one of 3 Democrats to join the DOGE Caucus. I joined to be a voice for working people and their interests," Hoyle wrote.

"But it is impossible to fix the system when Elon Musk is actively breaking it, so I have made the decision to leave."

In an interview with NewsNation that same day, the Oregon representative told anchor Chris Cuomo that Musk was "blowing things up" and argued, "It's like trying to replace your roof when someone is throwing dynamite through the window into your living room."

She also argued that President Trump "handed over the keys to the White House" to "an unelected billionaire," which she described as "very disturbing."