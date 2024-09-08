How to check which 2024 third-party candidates will be on the ballot in your state

Confused about which presidential candidates will be on the ballot? Here's how to check the status of your favorite third-party contender in your state.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Confused about which presidential candidates will be on the ballot this November? Here's how to check the status of your favorite third-party contender in your state.

Clockwise from top left: Claudia De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Dr. Cornel West (Independent), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party) are all vying for a seat in the Oval Office. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire In addition to Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, the presidential line in many states will feature candidates running outside the two major parties. It can be difficult to keep up with where each campaign stands as the 2024 election approaches, especially as each state has different requirements and deadlines for third-party and independent candidates to gain ballot access. The confusion isn't helped by misinformation in the media. Newsweek stoked controversy last month by publishing an article indicating the Green Party had only gained ballot access in a handful of states – severely underrepresenting their achievements across the country. Kamala Harris Kamala Harris dominates Donald Trump with massive August fundraising haul On top of that, establishment party challenges are muddying the landscape. This includes a string of recent Democratic Party-linked lawsuits targeting leftist candidates in battleground states. As the November election nears, voters are naturally eager to know what their options are at the polling booth. Here's how you can check the ballot status of independent and third-party candidates in your state.

How to check ballot status

Dr. Jill Stein – Green Party

Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, are expected to deliver a record number of votes for the Green Party in this year's race for the White House as many Americans seek an alternative to the two-party system, especially amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Stein's campaign website includes a ballot access map that shows the US painted almost entirely Green. Voters can click on their state for more information on how to vote and volunteer for the campaign, as well as contact their local Green Party representatives.

Claudia De la Cruz – Party for Socialism and Liberation

Claudia De la Cruz and her running mate, Karina Garcia, are also making waves with the Party for Socialism and Liberation as they look to "end capitalism before it ends us." The Vote Socialist campaign regularly shares ballot status updates on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Dr. Cornel West – Independent

Dr. Cornel West and his running mate, Dr. Melina Abdullah, are running an independent campaign centered on economic justice, reparations, and Palestinian liberation which has resonated with many voters. The website features a ballot access map tracking their efforts to become the "largest presidential write-in campaign ever."

Chase Oliver – Libertarian Party

The Libertarian Party's Chase Oliver and his running mate, Mike ter Maat, have been certified to appear on most state's ballots as they campaign to rein in government spending and prioritize the rights of individuals. The full 50-state outlook is available on the ballot access progress page of their campaign website.

Randall Terry – Constitution Party

Randall Terry of the Constitution Party and his running mate, Stephen Broden, are campaigning to limit the federal government to the functions laid out in the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Voters may check the status in their state on the ballot access page of the party's website.

Voters will hit the polls in the general election for president on November 5, 2024. © SETH HERALD / AFP In some cases, third-party and independent presidential contenders may see their names officially listed on the ballot. But even if a candidate's name does not appear, that doesn't mean you can't still vote for them. Most states allow voters to write in the name of their preferred candidate for president. For those votes to be counted, many require the candidate to first submit paperwork ahead of the election. This may entail a filing fee and signature petitions in addition to a declaration of candidacy. Kamala Harris Kamala Harris scores major endorsement from Trump's biggest Republican critic Third-party and independent candidates have already gained official write-in status in many states, as noted in their ballot access updates. Americans who want to cast a write-in vote must be sure to spell the candidate's name properly and adhere to any other specific instructions.