Hunter Biden targeted by Republicans after surprise hearing appearance

Washington DC - House Republicans have advanced their effort to have President Joe Biden 's son, Hunter, held in contempt of court.

Two House committees voted on Wednesday to advance a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt after he defied a subpoena to testify before Congress. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Hill, members of both the House Oversight and Judiciary committees voted on Wednesday to advance the resolution after debating whether Hunter should be held in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.

"Hunter Biden's willful refusal to comply with the Committees' subpoenas is a criminal act," House Oversight Chair James Comer said.

"It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney's Office for prosecution as prescribed by law.

"We will not provide Hunter Biden with special treatment because of his last name," he added.

The vote came hours after Hunter made a surprise appearance at the Oversight Committee's hearing and abruptly walked out as far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was preparing to speak.

The moment caused a frenzy during the hearing, with many House Republicans bemoaning the president's son for what some described as a PR stunt.

House Democrats and critics have been calling out House Republicans, who continue to insist that Hunter and Joe Biden are "corrupt," yet have failed to produce any evidence to back the claim.