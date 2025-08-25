JD Vance opens up about potential 2028 presidential bid

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently revealed whether he and President Donald Trump have talked about the possibility of the VP running for president in 2028.

In a recent interview, Vice President JD Vance (pictured) revealed whether he and President Donald Trump have discussed the idea of the VP running for president in 2028. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

On Sunday, the vice president sat down for an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News' Meet the Press, who asked whether he sees himself as "the apparent future of the [Make America Great Again] movement."

"No," Vance responded. "I see myself as a vice president who’s trying to do a good job for the American people. And if I do a good job, and if the president continues to be successful, as I know that he will be, the politics will take care of itself. We can cross that bridge when we come to it."

Vance went on to say that he and Trump discuss "everything" in the news, but emphasized that their current focus is on winning the 2026 midterms for the Republican Party and strengthening their agenda.

"I think the president is just focused on doing a good job for the American people. He wants me to be focused on doing a good job for the American people. That's what I'll keep on doing," he added.