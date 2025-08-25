JD Vance opens up about potential 2028 presidential bid
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently revealed whether he and President Donald Trump have talked about the possibility of the VP running for president in 2028.
On Sunday, the vice president sat down for an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News' Meet the Press, who asked whether he sees himself as "the apparent future of the [Make America Great Again] movement."
"No," Vance responded. "I see myself as a vice president who’s trying to do a good job for the American people. And if I do a good job, and if the president continues to be successful, as I know that he will be, the politics will take care of itself. We can cross that bridge when we come to it."
Vance went on to say that he and Trump discuss "everything" in the news, but emphasized that their current focus is on winning the 2026 midterms for the Republican Party and strengthening their agenda.
"I think the president is just focused on doing a good job for the American people. He wants me to be focused on doing a good job for the American people. That's what I'll keep on doing," he added.
JD Vance's MAGA metamorphosis
Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that Vance was "most likely" to be the heir-apparent to MAGA, but also mulled the idea of Secretary of State Marco Rubio running.
The comments were vastly different from remarks Trump made several times earlier this year about his intention to serve a third term, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to only two.
Vance's rapid rise in politics from a relatively unknown Ohio Senator to Vice President of the US has been largely due to his transformation into a MAGA sycophant.
Prior to his time in the White House, Vance was highly critical of Trump in countless interviews and speeches, admonishing him for his racist rhetoric, slamming him for his "reprehensible" remarks on immigration, and urging Christian voters not to support him.
He even referred to Trump as "America's Hitler," once described him as "cultural heroin," and claimed that his racism and xenophobia helped his popularity with MAGA grow.
Many of Trump's MAGA allies who have previously run or are seen as possible 2028 candidates have refused to publicly express interest in running, with most arguing their allegiance to Trump always comes first.
When Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked, he said, "My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we've started," as the president "made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God" would put him in such a position.
Cover photo: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP