Jill Stein centers Palestinian freedom in high-stakes ballot access rally: "As Gaza goes, we all go"

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Nashville, Tennessee - Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein held a virtual rally on Thursday as she seeks to put an "anti-genocide campaign" on the ballot nationwide.

Gaza took center stage as Stein gathered supporters amid a high-stakes ballot access drive. "Our goal on day one of a Green administration is that we will shut down the flow of weapons to the State of Israel. The military aid and actually all aid to the genocidal state of apartheid Israel stops," Stein told the audience. The White House hopeful has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian freedom. She has made regular appearances at anti-war protests and even got arrested at a solidarity encampment at Washington University in St. Louis in April. Growing numbers of Americans are standing up against Israel's massacres of the Palestinian people and the Biden administration's continued supply of weapons to the occupying forces. The Stein campaign hopes to unite people around the country who oppose Democrats' and Republicans' approach to the crisis in Gaza, as well as to the emergencies of domestic white supremacy, crushing student and medical debt, and climate collapse. "We finally have someone," said 15-year-old Palestinian liberation activist Adam Kattom. "This hasn't always happened throughout history. We haven't always had people on our side. We have been dehumanized for multiple generations."

Dr. Jill Stein organizes for ballot access nationwide

Stein emphasized that gaining ballot access is the first step toward dismantling US imperialism and building a society that works for the many rather than the few. "I think that this is not a time for symbolism. This is a time to actually win power and build power, and when we get on the ballot across the country, it is a shot across the bow of the Empire. It is a statement to the Empire that your days are numbered and you have to stop this genocide right now," she said. "Right now, we are the only anti-genocide campaign that is on track to be on the ballot for the vast majority of voters and hopefully in all states." The Green Party Presidential Nominating Convention is scheduled to take place virtually from August 15-18. Stein announced last month she had secured the delegates necessary to become the nominee. Nevertheless, the campaign has faced obstacles in several key states. Stein said her team is considering a court challenge to New York's burdensome ballot access requirements which significantly disadvantage third-party candidates. In the swing state of Nevada, the Democratic Party has launched a lawsuit challenging Stein's approved ballot access petition. Currently, the campaign is focused on gathering signatures in Illinois and Indiana – two states with steep requirements to access the ballot. The urgency of the moment cannot be overstated, Stein's supporters warned, as President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump appear poised to secure the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively. "We have, friends, a historic responsibility in this country. Being at the center of empire, we understand that what happens in this country has a profound on millions, in fact billions, of people around the world," said Ajamu Baraka, Stein's 2016 running mate.

"If we don't shift power away from these maniacs, then our survival is not certain."

Dr. Jill Stein urges Americans to "keep pushing the envelope"

Dr. Jill Stein has already secured the delegates necessary to become the 2024 Green Party nominee for president. © THOMAS URBAIN / AFP Speakers at Thursday's rally emphasized that the two-party stranglehold on US politics poses an existential threat not only to the people of Gaza, but also to Black and brown communities at home suffering generations of white-supremacist aggression and denial. "Just because we come from the bottom and we come from the Lumpenproletariat class don't mean we not educated... and that we can't contribute something to transforming history," explained Kwame Che Shakur, chairman of the Black Liberation Party. "All Black, brown, Indigenous, and oppressed communities at the very bottom, the wretched of the earth, are standing with Jill Stein," he continued. "When they say vote or die, we recognize that's real. We're going to die either with Biden and we're going to die with Donald Trump, but if we vote for Jill Stein, we can actually transform these conditions and don't have to deal with this fascist state constantly brutalizing our people." Stein echoed Shakur's message about the interconnectedness of violence abroad and violence at home. "As Gaza goes, we all go," she insisted. "This is the only future that we have, and we need to keep rallying, keep pushing the envelope."