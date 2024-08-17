Jill Stein taps Butch Ware for VP in much-anticipated Green Party announcement!

Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein (r.) has announced Dr. Butch Ware as her 2024 vice-presidential pick. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/X/Dr. Jill Stein

"I'm honored and thrilled to welcome Butch Ware as my running mate and the Vice President we need at this moment in history. His personal experience overcoming systemic injustice, his deep knowledge of history and people’s movements, and his commitment to building a sustainable, just, peaceful world make Butch the ideal candidate," Stein shared on social media.

"This is truly a historic ticket bringing together a Jewish woman and Black Muslim man against genocide, endless war, climate collapse, and rampant injustice, and for an economy that works for working people, a livable future for our children, and an America and a world that works for all of us."

Stein made the reveal during a high-energy virtual rally on Friday as the Green Party holds its national nominating convention.

Ware is an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara whose research interests include African history, African-American history, and Islamic intellectual history. His work has explored the connections between Islam and the abolition of slavery, Sufi literature and Qur'an schooling in West Africa, and more.

"I am a scholar, and I am a teacher. I've studied revolutionary movements and struggles, but I know this, that if I am called into a fight, the fight for the struggle for freedom in our time, I am not going to back down from that fight," Ware said during the Friday rally.