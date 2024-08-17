Jill Stein taps Butch Ware for VP in much-anticipated Green Party announcement!
Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein has announced Dr. Butch Ware as her 2024 running mate.
"I'm honored and thrilled to welcome Butch Ware as my running mate and the Vice President we need at this moment in history. His personal experience overcoming systemic injustice, his deep knowledge of history and people’s movements, and his commitment to building a sustainable, just, peaceful world make Butch the ideal candidate," Stein shared on social media.
"This is truly a historic ticket bringing together a Jewish woman and Black Muslim man against genocide, endless war, climate collapse, and rampant injustice, and for an economy that works for working people, a livable future for our children, and an America and a world that works for all of us."
Stein made the reveal during a high-energy virtual rally on Friday as the Green Party holds its national nominating convention.
Ware is an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara whose research interests include African history, African-American history, and Islamic intellectual history. His work has explored the connections between Islam and the abolition of slavery, Sufi literature and Qur'an schooling in West Africa, and more.
"I am a scholar, and I am a teacher. I've studied revolutionary movements and struggles, but I know this, that if I am called into a fight, the fight for the struggle for freedom in our time, I am not going to back down from that fight," Ware said during the Friday rally.
Palestinian human rights take center stage in Green Party presidential campaign
The news that Ware has officially joined the Green Party ticket comes as Democratic nominee Kamala Harris faces sharp criticism for her opposition to an arms embargo against Israel and her apparently dismissive treatment of pro-peace protesters.
Mass demonstrations are planned during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week in solidarity with the occupied and besieged people of Palestine.
The Stein-Ware campaign advocates a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate end to all US military aid to Israel, as well as a Green New Deal, Medicare For All, an Economic Bill of Rights, reparations for Black Americans, and more.
The Greens are in the midst of their own national convention this weekend, with Stein expected to formally accept the party nomination on Saturday. The presidential candidate announced last May that she had already secured the necessary delegates to do so.
Meanwhile, the Stein-Ware campaign and Green Party are engaged in a grassroots-powered push to appear on November ballots nationwide – and at the same time fighting off Democratic legal challenges aimed at blocking their access.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/X/Dr. Jill Stein