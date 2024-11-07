Jill Stein asks Americans to vote Green to protect abortion rights
Green Party presidential nominee and Harvard-educated physician Dr. Jill Stein is urging Americans to reject the two-party system if they want to protect and expand abortion rights.
Just days before the 2024 election, Stein, who said she practiced medicine for 25 years, blamed both Republicans and Democrats for the alarming erosion of abortion rights in recent years.
"In the nearly 50 years that Roe protected our bodily autonomy, Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress for no less than 22 of those years. For six of those years, they controlled both Congress AND the White House," the Green Party candidate posted on X on Sunday.
"Democrats had multiple opportunities to codify Roe, and they failed."
Stein went on to slam the Biden-Harris administration for its response to the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, which has resulted in a slew of dangerous anti-abortion measures in Republican-led states.
"Even without the cooperation of his party in Congress, a president has tools at their disposal to immediately secure abortion access and challenge these bans – such as using federal lands to construct abortion clinics or expanding the court," Stein wrote.
"Joe Biden has taken none of these measures, and we have no reason to believe his hand-picked successor will either," she added, in reference to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Dr. Jill Stein promises free abortion care as a human right
Harris has centered abortion rights in her 2024 campaign for the presidency, characterizing a Democratic Party victory as the only way to prevent further threats under Republican Donald Trump. The vice president has vowed to sign federal abortion protections into law if Congress passes such legislation.
But Stein has argued that defeating the Republican-Democratic duopoly is essential to guaranteeing access to sexual and reproductive health care. She has promised to take bold steps if elected president.
"This is personal to me," the White House contender shared on social media. "As a doctor I know all too well that pregnancy itself is often a life-threatening condition. As an activist and a mother, I believe fiercely that no one should ever be forced to remain pregnant."
Stein's campaign calls for the implementation of a single-payer, universal Medicare For All system, which would also cover abortion care.
"Access to safe abortion is a non-negotiable human right," Stein insisted. "It is healthcare, and like all healthcare it should be guaranteed and freely available for anyone who needs it. In a Jill Stein administration, it will be."
