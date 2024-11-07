Jill Stein asks Americans to vote Green to protect abortion rights

Green Party presidential nominee and Harvard-educated physician Dr. Jill Stein is urging Americans to reject the two-party system if they want to protect and expand abortion rights .

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein wants to codify Roe v. Wade protections and guarantee access to free abortion care as a human right. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

Just days before the 2024 election, Stein, who said she practiced medicine for 25 years, blamed both Republicans and Democrats for the alarming erosion of abortion rights in recent years.

"In the nearly 50 years that Roe protected our bodily autonomy, Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress for no less than 22 of those years. For six of those years, they controlled both Congress AND the White House," the Green Party candidate posted on X on Sunday.

"Democrats had multiple opportunities to codify Roe, and they failed."



Stein went on to slam the Biden-Harris administration for its response to the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, which has resulted in a slew of dangerous anti-abortion measures in Republican-led states.

"Even without the cooperation of his party in Congress, a president has tools at their disposal to immediately secure abortion access and challenge these bans – such as using federal lands to construct abortion clinics or expanding the court," Stein wrote.

"Joe Biden has taken none of these measures, and we have no reason to believe his hand-picked successor will either," she added, in reference to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.