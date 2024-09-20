Jill Stein campaign claims victory over Democrats' ballot challenge in New Hampshire

Concord, New Hampshire - Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein 's presidential campaign has claimed victory over a Democratic Party-linked challenge to their ballot status in New Hampshire.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has reportedly triumphed over a Democratic Party-linked challenge to her ballot status in New Hampshire. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"The Dr. Jill Stein campaign just got word from counsel that the Democrat Party has failed in their scurrilous attempt to keep us off the ballot in New Hampshire," campaign manager Jason Call shared on X on Thursday.

The Stein-Ware campaign announced the New Hampshire challenge in an email to supporters earlier this week. The suit reportedly argued that the Greens had filed improper ballot access paperwork, as many signatories listed their town of residence on petition forms rather than their ward. State law dictates that signatories be registered voters "in said town or ward" (emphasis added) as indicated on the petition.

In recent weeks, the Stein-Ware campaign successfully fended off two Democratic Party-linked challenges in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Stein and the Greens are preparing to go to the US Supreme Court over the ballot line in Nevada. The state Supreme Court earlier this month barred the Greens from the ballot in a 5-2 ruling, finding the party had used the wrong petition forms during its signature-gathering campaign. The justices acknowledged that the Greens had initially used the right form but were directed by the Nevada secretary of state's office to use another, which turned out to be incorrect.

"We won in Wisconsin. We won in Georgia. We won in New Hampshire. Our counsel believes the argument for the Dems is extremely weak in Nevada, we are hopeful for a win there also," Call wrote.