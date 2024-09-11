Jill Stein lays out next steps in Nevada ballot access fight

New York, New York - Presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein announced Tuesday that she is preparing to go to the US Supreme Court after the Green Party was controversially barred from the 2024 Nevada ballot.

"Let me report the good news, that we are still fighting in court. In fact, we are taking Nevada now to the Supreme Court," Stein said during a video address following Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump's first debate.

The Green Party candidate said her team is working with a "wonderful set of lawyers," including Oliver Hall of the Center for Competitive Democracy and Theresa Amato of Citizen Works.

Stein has repeatedly called out the Democratic Party for attempting to strike third parties from the ballot in key swing states – all while failing to deliver the solutions needed to end today's crises, whether that be poverty at home or the genocide in Gaza.

Last week, the Nevada Supreme Court barred the Greens from the 2024 ballot in a 5-2 ruling, finding the party had used the wrong petition forms during its signature-gathering campaign.

The justices acknowledged that the Greens had initially used the right form but were directed by the Nevada secretary of state's office to use another, which turned out to be incorrect.