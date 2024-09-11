Jill Stein lays out next steps in Nevada ballot access fight
New York, New York - Presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein announced Tuesday that she is preparing to go to the US Supreme Court after the Green Party was controversially barred from the 2024 Nevada ballot.
"Let me report the good news, that we are still fighting in court. In fact, we are taking Nevada now to the Supreme Court," Stein said during a video address following Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump's first debate.
The Green Party candidate said her team is working with a "wonderful set of lawyers," including Oliver Hall of the Center for Competitive Democracy and Theresa Amato of Citizen Works.
Stein has repeatedly called out the Democratic Party for attempting to strike third parties from the ballot in key swing states – all while failing to deliver the solutions needed to end today's crises, whether that be poverty at home or the genocide in Gaza.
Last week, the Nevada Supreme Court barred the Greens from the 2024 ballot in a 5-2 ruling, finding the party had used the wrong petition forms during its signature-gathering campaign.
The justices acknowledged that the Greens had initially used the right form but were directed by the Nevada secretary of state's office to use another, which turned out to be incorrect.
Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party challenge anti-democratic duopoly
The Supreme Court ruling reversed a lower court decision to deny a Nevada State Democratic Party lawsuit accusing the Greens of failing to gather the required number of valid signatures in each of the state's four congressional districts. The suit was later amended to challenge the petition forms.
According to the Stein campaign website, the Greens submitted 29,584 signatures by Nevada's June 5 deadline – far more than the required 10,096.
There is no write-in option on the Nevada ballot. That means that if last week's decision holds, many Silver State residents will be denied the opportunity to vote for their candidate of preference.
"Both the Democrats and Republicans are dismantling democracy. Republicans are attacking voting rights, while Democrats are attacking your right to vote for the candidate of your choice," Stein posted on X during the Harris-Trump debate.
Meanwhile, the Green Party appears poised to earn a record number of votes in the 2024 election as outrage mounts over continued US support for Israel. New polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of Harris among Muslim voters in several key swing states.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire