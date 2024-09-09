Jill Stein slams Nevada Supreme Court after Green Party suffers big blow in ballot battle

Carson City, Nevada - The Nevada State Supreme Court has ruled to bar Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party from the ballot in 2024.

In their 5-2 decision, justices ruled that the Green Party should not appear on November ballots because the petition forms they used did not include a line for signatories to attest that they are registered voters in their county of residence.

Dissenting justices noted that the Green Party, after initially using correct signature-gathering forms, switched to the incorrect affidavits when they were directly instructed to do so by the secretary of state's office.

"The Green Party was not merely provided an incorrect form, rather, they were affirmatively told by the Secretary of State's office that the correct form the Green Party originally provided in their petition was outdated and they were affirmatively directed by the Secretary of State's office to use the specific form provided by that office in moving forward with their petition," Justice Douglas Herndon wrote, with the backing of Justice Kristina Pickering.

Herndon dubbed the failure an "egregious error by the Secretary of State's office that will result in a significant injustice."

The remaining justices argued that despite being sent the wrong form by state authorities, the Green Party should have done more research into ballot access requirements.