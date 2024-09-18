Jill Stein raises alarm over next ballot attack by Democrats in New Hampshire
Concord, New Hampshire - The Democratic Party has reportedly extended its efforts to kick Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party off 2024 ballots to New Hampshire.
"The Dems are, yet again, trying to strip away the will of the voters to have alternate choices to the duopoly of war and Wall Street," Stein posted on X, saying, "We need everyone's support directed towards New Hampshire."
In an email to supporters, the Green Party said the Democratic Party-linked challenge asserts that the Stein-Ware campaign did not file correct petition forms in order to gain ballot access. The suit reportedly notes that many signatories listed their town of residence on the forms rather than their ward.
State law dictates that signatories be registered voters "in said town or ward," as written on the petition.
New Hampshire accounts for four electoral college votes. The state has gone blue in every presidential election since 1992, with the exception of the 2000 race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
On social media, Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, described the "meritless case in New Hampshire" as "once again designed to drain time and resources" from the Greens.
"We will prevail. F*** the Dems," he added.
Stein and Greens face onslaught of Democratic lawsuits
Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, have faced a series of legal challenges from Democrats in their nationwide, grassroots ballot access drive.
In recent weeks, the Stein-Ware campaign successfully fended off two Democratic Party-linked challenges in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Georgia.
Meanwhile, Stein and the Greens are preparing to go to the US Supreme Court over the ballot line in Nevada. The state Supreme Court earlier this month barred the Greens from the ballot in a 5-2 ruling, finding the party had used the wrong petition forms during its signature-gathering campaign. The justices acknowledged that the Greens had initially used the right form but were directed by the Nevada secretary of state's office to use another, which turned out to be incorrect.
The lawsuits have come along with what Green Party allies have described as a coordinated smear campaign by Democratic lawmakers and supporters targeting Stein.
The Greens have argued that Democratic attacks are picking up due to third parties' surging popularity amid Israel's US-backed genocide in Gaza. Stein, unlike Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, has vowed to enact an arms embargo on Israel as one of her first acts if elected.
The White House's continued support for Israel appears to be having an effect in at least one key constituency group. Recent polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of Harris among Muslim voters in several critical swing states.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire