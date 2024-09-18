Jill Stein raises alarm over next ballot attack by Democrats in New Hampshire

Concord, New Hampshire - The Democratic Party has reportedly extended its efforts to kick Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party off 2024 ballots to New Hampshire.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has called for support to fight off the latest Democratic Party-linked ballot challenge in New Hampshire. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"The Dems are, yet again, trying to strip away the will of the voters to have alternate choices to the duopoly of war and Wall Street," Stein posted on X, saying, "We need everyone's support directed towards New Hampshire."

In an email to supporters, the Green Party said the Democratic Party-linked challenge asserts that the Stein-Ware campaign did not file correct petition forms in order to gain ballot access. The suit reportedly notes that many signatories listed their town of residence on the forms rather than their ward.

State law dictates that signatories be registered voters "in said town or ward," as written on the petition.

New Hampshire accounts for four electoral college votes. The state has gone blue in every presidential election since 1992, with the exception of the 2000 race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.

On social media, Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, described the "meritless case in New Hampshire" as "once again designed to drain time and resources" from the Greens.

"We will prevail. F*** the Dems," he added.