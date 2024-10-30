Jill Stein warns there is "no lesser evil" in final town hall before election

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Prof. Butch Ware, held their final 2024 campaign town hall on Tuesday just one week ahead of a high-stakes Election Day.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has pledged to stop the shipment of weapons to Israel on Day 1 in office. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

Stein's message was clear as she and her supporters hit the home stretch of a White House campaign that promises record votes for the Green Party.

"There is no lesser evil in this race. We are standing up to demand an America that works for all of us and a world that works for all of us," the presidential hopeful said during the virtual town hall.

Stein warned that electing one of the two major-party candidates – Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump – will only lead to more war and destruction, with neither committed to doing what is necessary to end Israel's US-backed genocide in Palestine and violence across the Middle East.

Harris is vice president of an administration that has continued to provide weapons and diplomatic cover to Israel despite more than a year of daily atrocities. As a presidential candidate, she has refused to support an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives. Meanwhile, Trump has urged Israel to "finish the job" in Gaza.

Stein, by contrast, has said that on Day 1 as president, she would call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to notify him that he will receive no more US military assistance. She has characterized ending the Democratic-Republican stranglehold on American politics as the necessary first step toward peace.

"To free Palestine, we must also free ourselves – free ourselves from the duopoly, free ourselves from endless war, free ourselves from oligarchy, from neocolonialism, from the genocide that's been committed historically in this country, not only against African Americans and Indigenous Americans, and the slow-rolling genocides we have committed around the world," Stein emphasized on Tuesday.

"We must stand up against all of that because the war abroad goes hand in hand with a war here at home, and neither of these are okay."