Biden bashes Trump's plans: "I think it'd be an economic disaster"

Washington DC - Outgoing President Joe Biden on Tuesday branded his successor Donald Trump 's economic plans a "disaster" in a speech hailing his own legacy in office.

Outgoing President Joe Biden (l.) on Tuesday branded his successor Donald Trump's (r.) economic plans a "disaster" in a speech hailing his own legacy in office. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Biden said Trump's threats to impose huge tariffs on imports were a "major mistake" and urged the Republican to abandon proposed tax cuts.

The lame-duck president's speech comes after Trump won a second term largely on the back of US voters' anger at the high cost of living under the Democrats.

"I pray to God the president-elect throws away Project 2025. I think it'd be an economic disaster for us and the region," Biden said in his speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, referring to a conservative blueprint for a second Trump administration.

Coughing frequently because of a cold, Biden said US consumers would pay the price for the tariffs that Trump has vowed to slap on US neighbors Mexico and Canada and on Asia-Pacific rival China.

Together, they are the three biggest US trading partners.

"I believe this approach is a major mistake," Biden added.

The White House had touted Biden's speech as a "major address on his economic legacy" as the 82-year-old looks to the history books with less than six weeks left in office.