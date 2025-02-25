Biden faces call for ICC investigation over role in Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Washington DC - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged investigate former President Joe Biden and other top officials in his administration for aiding and abetting Israel's war crimes in Palestine .

Former President Joe Biden's steadfast military support for Israel has sparked a new call for an International Criminal Court investigation. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) submitted a 172-page referral calling on the court to investigation Biden, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's "alleged accessorial liability" for Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The officials' acts of support included supplying Israel with billions of dollars in US weapons, intelligence, and diplomatic cover.

"By continuously and unconditionally providing Political Support and Military Support to Israel while being fully aware of the specific crimes committed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [former Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant and their subordinates, President Biden, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin contributed intentionally to the commission of those crimes while at least knowing the intention of the group to commit the Israeli Crimes, if not aiming of furthering such criminal activity," the submission states.

DAWN board member Reed Brody echoed in a press release, "There are solid grounds to investigate Joe Biden, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin for complicity in Israel's crimes."

"The bombs dropped on Palestinian hospitals, schools and homes are American bombs, the campaign of murder and persecution has been carried out with American support," Brody continued, adding, "US officials have been aware of exactly what Israel is doing, and yet their support never stopped."