Biden faces call for ICC investigation over role in Israeli atrocities in Gaza
Washington DC - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged investigate former President Joe Biden and other top officials in his administration for aiding and abetting Israel's war crimes in Palestine.
Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) submitted a 172-page referral calling on the court to investigation Biden, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's "alleged accessorial liability" for Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
The officials' acts of support included supplying Israel with billions of dollars in US weapons, intelligence, and diplomatic cover.
"By continuously and unconditionally providing Political Support and Military Support to Israel while being fully aware of the specific crimes committed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [former Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant and their subordinates, President Biden, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin contributed intentionally to the commission of those crimes while at least knowing the intention of the group to commit the Israeli Crimes, if not aiming of furthering such criminal activity," the submission states.
DAWN board member Reed Brody echoed in a press release, "There are solid grounds to investigate Joe Biden, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin for complicity in Israel's crimes."
"The bombs dropped on Palestinian hospitals, schools and homes are American bombs, the campaign of murder and persecution has been carried out with American support," Brody continued, adding, "US officials have been aware of exactly what Israel is doing, and yet their support never stopped."
US support for Israel faces legal challenges
Israel has killed at least 48,346 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though experts believe the true death toll to be far higher.
The ICC in November issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Biden, Blinken, and Austin have also faced demands for accountability, as Palestinians and Palestinian Americans took the three men to court last year for complicity in genocide.
A federal judge ultimately ruled that Israel's assault on Gaza is a plausible case of genocide, while dismissing the lawsuit seeking to hold the Biden administration accountable for its role in the violence and destruction.
Since retaking the White House, Donald Trump and his administration have continued to back the Israeli apartheid regime, including endorsing a plan to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip.
Last week, human rights organizations and legal clinics in the US and Canada urged the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to investigate the two countries' arms shipments to Israel.
Cover photo: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP