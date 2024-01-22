Biden and Harris push abortion rights in election battle with Trump

Washington DC - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will push the fight for abortion rights this week, highlighting what Democrats believe is political kryptonite for Donald Trump in November's election.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are highlighting abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Harris is being promoted by the Biden campaign as the face of the reproductive rights issue, delivering a message that if Republican former president Trump makes a comeback, he will seek to impose further restrictions on abortion.



Harris travels to Wisconsin to launch a nationwide tour on the issue on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion. A conservative-leaning Supreme Court featuring three Trump-appointed judges struck that ruling down in 2022.

Harris and Biden will then make their first joint appearance on the 2024 campaign trail with a major rally on the issue in Virginia on Tuesday, along with First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Harris' husband.

Biden's campaign increasingly sees the issue as a vote winner after Trump repeatedly bragged that he should be given credit for the top US court's decision to overturn the federally protected right to abortion.

Since the court's decision, 14 US states have imposed outright bans on abortion, while seven others have imposed time limits, according to a tracker in the New York Times.

"If Donald Trump is reelected, he’ll try to gut abortion care in every state across the country, and he has the plans to do it," Harris said in a statement on Friday ahead of her event.

Biden and the other speakers on Tuesday will "underscore what is at stake for reproductive freedom in 2024 – including the threat of a MAGA Republican-led national abortion ban," the Biden-Harris campaign said.