Biden holds "big boy" press conference as campaign fights for survival

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a "big boy" press conference on Thursday, his first major appearance since his debate disaster against Donald Trump , that will be a make-or-break moment for his teetering re-election bid.

The eyes of the world will be on the 81-year-old's solo appearance at a NATO summit in Washington as concerns over his age and health spark growing calls in his Democratic Party for him to step aside.

Biden will be under close scrutiny to show he can handle a rare unscripted exchange with reporters.

Any missteps by Biden at the event – which was delayed by an hour to 6:30 PM – could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.

The dam appeared to be breaking on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and Democratic supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, and party grandee Nancy Pelosi stopped short of backing him.

Around 14 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have openly urged the man who beat Trump four years ago to drop out, along with one Democratic senator.