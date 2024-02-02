Biden met with protest and snubs on Michigan trip marked by war on Gaza

Warren, Michigan - President Joe Biden campaigned Thursday in the crucial swing state of Michigan, where growing Arab-American anger at his pro- Israel policies threatens to cut into already tight margins of support.

President Joe Biden was met with protests during his trip to Michigan, amid anger among Arab Americans over his support for Israel's war on Gaza. © Collage: REUTERS

Biden was welcomed to the city of Warren by pro-Palestinian protesters accusing him of supporting a genocide in Gaza, with a demonstration taking place near his meeting with members of the United Auto Workers union, whose leadership recently endorsed him.



As the Israeli military destroys Gaza in retribution for the October 7 Hamas attacks, and with the death toll now standing at a staggering 27,000, Biden is finding himself confronted regularly at public events by protesters demanding a ceasefire.

The Democrat began his Michigan visit by chatting with diners in a restaurant popular with African Americans – another demographic whose support he needs as he seeks reelection and the defeat of his likely challenger, Donald Trump.

However, he risks losing the votes of the state's sizeable community of Muslims and people of Arab heritage this November, as well as young voters who overwhelmingly oppose Israel's actions.

Michigan is one of a handful of swing states that could go either way in November, playing a decisive role in the electoral math during a close election. Biden only beat Trump narrowly there in 2020.