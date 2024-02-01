Biden to visit Michigan with his support among Arab and Muslim Americans in question

Dearborn, Michigan - President Joe Biden travels Thursday to the crucial swing state of Michigan, which is also the crucible of growing Arab-American anger at his continued diplomatic and military support for Israel's assault on Gaza .

The trip comes days after the Democratic incumbent's campaign manager traveled to the city of Dearborn – home to the largest population of Arab Americans in the United States – only to be snubbed by the Detroit suburb's mayor.



It was an ominous sign for Biden, for whom swing states such as Michigan could prove crucial in November, when he faces a likely rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump.

The White House has made clear that Thursday's trip is purely a campaign visit, and Biden's 2024 team has said that he will meet with members of the powerful United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the Detroit area, which endorsed him last week.

That could carry a lot of weight in Michigan, home to the US auto industry, although rank-and-file UAW members took to X to say that union leaders "voted in secret" to endorse Biden, and the move did not have their support. The UAW in December joined calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the endorsement, Biden will still have to contend with the anger of Muslim and Arab Americans as Israel's devastating bombardment and siege of Gaza grinds on.

Biden has asked Congress for billions of dollars in additional military aid to Israel, and his government has vetoed multiple UN Security Council calls for a ceasefire in the conflict, leaving many Muslim and Arab Americans feeling betrayed by the Democratic Party, normally their political home.

They accuse the 81-year-old Democrat of sacrificing civilians in Gaza, which is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, in the name of supporting Israel.