Biden reacts to Modi's reelection as Indian prime minister
Washington DC - The US on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his coalition's election win, saying it hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a "free and open" Asia.
"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The White House later announced that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would be traveling to New Delhi for talks with the government on "shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership."
Separately, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US hoped to keep advancing "our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a US catchphrase for opposing moves by China.
Miller in a statement called the election "the largest exercise in democracy in human history," and commended "Indian voters, poll workers, civil society and journalists."
US prioritizes relations with India
The US since the late 1990s has put a high priority on building relations with India, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on key areas including the rise of China and the threat of Islamist extremism.
Biden has kept up the courtship, welcoming Modi on a state visit last year and boosting the role of the "Quad" – a group bringing together the US, India, Japan, and Australia, all major democracies with degrees of friction with China.
The embrace of Modi comes despite criticism from human rights groups and some progressive members of Biden's Democratic Party over what they see as rising authoritarianism and anti-Muslim hate by the Hindu nationalist prime minister.
The Biden administration, while gently raising concerns on human rights, has largely brushed off concerns and moved full-speed ahead with Modi.
But senior US officials quietly warned India of consequences to the relationship after federal prosecutors last year alleged that an Indian intelligence officer was involved in an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist on US soil.
Modi is set for a third term in office after the election, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost seats and will need coalition partners, falling short of early hopes of a landslide.
Cover photo: Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP