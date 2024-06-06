Biden reacts to Modi's reelection as Indian prime minister

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his coalition's election win, saying it hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a "free and open" Asia.

US President Joe Biden (l.) has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning his election for a third term in office. © Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The White House later announced that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would be traveling to New Delhi for talks with the government on "shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership."

Separately, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US hoped to keep advancing "our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a US catchphrase for opposing moves by China.

Miller in a statement called the election "the largest exercise in democracy in human history," and commended "Indian voters, poll workers, civil society and journalists."