Biden slams MAGA-extremists for attacks on trans youth

Washington DC - President Joe Biden criticized extreme right-wing lawmakers for advancing a record number of bills restricting the rights of transgender people – particularly trans youth – in legislatures across the country.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, President Joe Biden slammed far-right lawmakers for pushing a record number of bills restricting the rights of trans people. © REUTERS

In a proclamation marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden celebrated "the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know," saying trans people in the US deserve to be "safe and supported in every community."



"MAGA extremists are advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families," he added. "No one should have to be brave just to be themselves."

So far this year, more than 470 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in statehouses across the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign – with nearly 200 of them specifically restricting the rights of trans people. Per the organization, it’s "the highest number of bills targeting transgender people in a single year."

Bills banning gender-affirming care for minors have already become laws in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky and West Virginia. This is in spite of opposition from nearly all major medical associations in the US, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In Florida, a rule banning gender-affirming care for most transgender minors also went into effect.